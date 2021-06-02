Changes to the Board of Directors of Taiga Motors Inc.: Departure of Ms. Angela Rowland and Appointment of Ms. Nadia Martel

MONTREAL, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Inc. ("Taiga") (TSX: TAIG) announces the departure of Ms. Angela Rowland and the appointment of Ms. Nadia Martel to the Corporation's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"Angela Rowland has asked to step down from the Board in order to fully dedicate her time to her philanthropic commitments," said Samuel Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer of Taiga. Mr. Bruneau added "On behalf of the Board, we sincerely thank Angela for her valuable service and contributions towards the Corporation's transformation."

"Furthermore, it is with enthusiasm that I welcome Nadia Martel to the Board of Directors of Taiga Motors Inc. I am confident that her extensive experience in governance, international business and the powersports industry will be highly beneficial to the Corporation as we continue to execute on our growth and go-to-market strategy," said Tim Tokarsky, Chairman of the Board.

Ms. Martel is the Vice-President, Corporate Development at Sherweb Inc., one of the largest cloud service providers in North America. She has over 25 years of experience in international business, mergers and acquisitions, legal and regulatory affairs, risk management and governance. For more than 12 years, she held several senior leadership positions at Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (BRP) and played an important role in its initial public offering. Prior to joining BRP, she was Vice-President, Strategic Alliances and Business Development and Vice-President and General Counsel at a medical imaging device company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Nadia Martel also practiced corporate, commercial and tax law in top tier law firms.

Ms. Martel has wide-ranging experience as a corporate director and has served on the boards of privately held companies, not-for-profit organisations and public institutions such as the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI) and Bishop's University. She is currently serving on the boards of the Quebec Wildlife Foundation and the Bishop's University Foundation. Ms. Martel is a lawyer and has obtained the Chartered Director designation in corporate governance from the Director's College. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration- Finance and Accounting from Bishop's University and a Bachelor of Civil Law from the Université de Sherbrooke. She also holds Masters' degrees in Taxation and Legal Theory.

About Taiga Motors Inc.

Taiga is a Canadian company, founded in 2015, that is reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing recreational and commercial customer demand who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are prospective in nature that constitute forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

