LAVAL, QC, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSXV: GKO) (OTCQB: GKOTF) is pleased to announce the appointments of André Godin and Mario Beaulieu as directors of Geekco. Mr. Godin will also act as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Beaulieu will remain Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Those appointments aim to induce new leadership that will drive value growth for Geekco and its shareholders. They demonstrate the relevance of the FlipNpik application and the confidence in its impact.

Concurrently to those appointments effective December 31, 2023, Geekco announces that Henri Harland, Daniel Claude Perry et Nadira Hajjar will no longer be directors of the Corporation. Geekco's management would like to thank each and every one of them for their invaluable contribution since the starts of Geekco.

Andre Godin, CPA, CA., has been President and Chief Financial Officer of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) since May 2019. He has previously served as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since August 2015. Mr. Godin has more than 25 years of experience in the Biotech/Pharma industry and has a strong background in capital markets, finance and operations. From April 2014 to April 2015, he served as Interim CEO and CFO of Neptune Technologies and Bioresources Inc. and both of its subsidiaries Acasti and NeuroBioPharm. He started with Neptune in April of 2003 as Vice President, Administration and Finance and was named its CFO in 2008. Prior to joining Neptune, Mr. Godin was President of a dietary supplement corporation and a corporate controller for a pharmaceutical corporation in OTC products. Mr. Godin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Quebec in Montreal. He is a member of the Canadian Chartered Professional Accountants and the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of technological solutions that are evolving the new way of doing marketing while stimulating and energizing the economy of each city and each neighborhood by making consumers and shops interact like never before. Its FlipNpik application allows users to discover businesses around them in real time using the interactive map, access exclusive rewards and even find a job. Shops thus increase their traffic and their visibility while recruiting their future employees. All this in the same app.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Geekco Technologies Corporation

For further information: Geekco Technologies Corporation: Mario Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (514) 402-6334