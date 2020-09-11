Change to the Board of Directors

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Pershimex Resources Corporation ("Pershimex" or the "Company") (TSXV: PRO) announces the arrival of Serge M. Racine on the Company's Board of Directors effective as of today.

Serge M. Racine has been the partner co-head of the tax department at a renowned law firm specialized in transactional securities. He is also a member of the Ordre des administrateurs agréés du Québec. His practice is aimed at managers of businesses in the contexts of planning and reorganization (mergers and acquisitions); more specifically in the mining sector. Mr. Racine began his career with Canada's Justice Department, Tax Branch. He then worked for one of the largest accounting firms in Canada.

This appointment follows the concurrent departure of Pierre-Hubert Séguin as a director of the Corporation who wishes to concentrate on his other professional activities.

"I sincerely thank Pierre-Hubert for believing in Pershimex's initial project and for participating in the development of the company with its founders,ˮ said Roger Bureau, Chairman of the Board and Founder.

"I wish the best of luck to the team in place, following management's conscientious work in the last few months, the Company has an enormous potential that it will be able to capitalize on for the benefit of all of its shareholders,ˮ said Pierre-Hubert Séguin.

Warning

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory services provider (as is attributed to this term in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Pershimex Resources Corporation

For further information: Robert Gagnon, President, Tel.: (819) 825-2303