SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - On November 8, 2022, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony in the Prairie Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Regional Deputy Commissioner France Gratton, to the incoming Regional Deputy Commissioner Jason Hope.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Regional Deputy Commissioner. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members in the Prairie Region who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

The Correctional Service of Canada Prairie Regional Headquarters is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

. The Prairie Region covers Northwestern Ontario , Manitoba , Saskatchewan , Alberta , and the Northwest Territories .

, , , , and the . The Prairie Region contains12 institutions (including three Healing Lodges in Indigenous communities) and two parole districts.

Prairie Region also contains five facilities operated by Indigenous community partners under Section 81 of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters Prairies, (306) 514-2203