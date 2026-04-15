SASKATOON, SK, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - On April 15, 2026, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony for the Regional Psychiatric Centre in the Prairie Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden, Travis Boone, to the incoming Warden, Matthew Gee.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at the Regional Psychiatric Centre who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contribute to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

The Regional Psychiatric Centre (RPC) was constructed in 1978 and is located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

It is a multi-level security facility that can accommodate up to 204 offenders.

CSC employs approximately 371 people at the Regional Psychiatric Centre.

The RPC provides with resources and programs to offenders, including educational, correctional and Indigenous programs.

Quotes

"Over the years, Travis Boone has demonstrated unwavering leadership, professionalism, and commitment to staff, offenders, and public safety. His impact on the institution has been significant, and I am confident that he will continue to demonstrate these same values as he transitions to the Community sector.

I am equally pleased to welcome Matthew Gee as the incoming Warden of RPC. I look forward to the leadership he will provide as he builds on this strong foundation." said Kathy Neil, Acting Regional Deputy Commissioner, Prairie Region, Correctional Service of Canada.

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairie, (306) 514-2203