SASKATOON, SK, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - On April 15, 2026, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony for the Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Northwest Ontario District in the Prairie Region, marking the transition in leadership from outgoing District Director Cindy Gee to incoming District Director Travis Boone.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Director. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at the Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Northwest Ontario District who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contribute to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

The Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Northwest Ontario District Office is located in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The District has four Area Parole Offices for the Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg areas.

Additional parole offices are in Brandon and Thompson (Manitoba), Thunder Bay (Ontario) and Prince Albert (Saskatchewan).

The Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Northwest Ontario District has two Community Correctional Centres, Osborne in Winnipeg (Manitoba) and Oskana in Regina (Saskatchewan).

Quotes

"Over the years, Travis Boone has demonstrated unwavering leadership, professionalism, and commitment to staff, offenders, and public safety. His impact on the institution has been significant, and I am confident that he will continue to demonstrate these same values as he transitions to the Community sector.

Finally, after 28 years of service, I extend my sincere appreciation to Cindy for her unwavering commitment, integrity, and lasting contributions to CSC. Her legacy of dedication and service will long be remembered." said Kathy Neil, Acting Regional Deputy Commissioner, Prairie Region, Correctional Service of Canada.

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairie, (306) 514-2203