SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - On June 14, 2019, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at the Regional Reception Centre in the Laurentides region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden, Stéphane Lalande, to the incoming Warden, Josée Campeau.

The ceremony, presided by Anne Kelly, Correctional Service of Canada Commissioner, reinforced the responsibility of leadership in the role of warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

Quick Facts

Open in 1973, the Regional Reception Centre (RRC) is a multi-level security facility for men and is located in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines , in Quebec .

, in . The RRC receives all offenders sentenced to more than two years in the Province of Quebec for the initial assessment.

for the initial assessment. The RRC has three units: the reception unit, the maximal security unit and the special handling unit (SHU). The maximal security unit can accommodate up to 336 offenders while the SHU, which houses high-risk cases, has a maximum capacity of 90 offenders.

CSC employs approximately 400 employees at the Regional Reception Centre.

Quotes

"It's a privilege for me to be part of this unique team. It is with great pride, honor and humility that I accept today the responsibility given to me as Warden of the Regional Reception Centre."

Josée Campeau, Warden, Regional Reception Centre, Correctional Service of Canada

