STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 6, 2022, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at Stony Mountain Institution. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden, Robert Bonnefoy, to the incoming Warden, Janalee Bell-Boychuk.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at Stony Mountain Institution who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

Stony Mountain opened in 1877.

opened in 1877. It has multiple security levels and can accommodate more than 859 offenders.

There are approximately 600 CSC staff employed at the Institution.

The Institution provides resources and programming to offenders including educational, vocational, correctional, Indigenous, and social programs.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter (@CSC_SCC_en) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters Prairies, (306) 514-2203