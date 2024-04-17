PRINCE ALBERT, SK, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - On April 16, 2024, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in the Prairie Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Shawn Bird to the incoming Warden Pattie Krafchuk.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of institutional head. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at Saskatchewan Penitentiary who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

Saskatchewan Penitentiary was built in 1911 and is located in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan .

. Saskatchewan Penitentiary is a clustered facility with minimum, medium and maximum-security units that can accommodate up to 835 offenders.

CSC employs approximately 623 people at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Saskatchewan Penitentiary provides resources and programs to offenders, including intake assessments, interventions, health services, Indigenous Pathways Healing Units, education, and vocational training.

Quotes

"Today's ceremony marks the beginning of a new era at Saskatchewan Penitentiary and the continuation of over a century of service to Canadians. I thank Shawn Bird and Pattie Krafchuk for their outstanding contributions to the Correctional Service of Canada and Saskatchewan Penitentiary," said Jason Hope, Regional Deputy Commissioner, Prairies Region.

