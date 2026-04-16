PRINCE ALBERT, SK, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - On April 16, 2026, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at Saskatchewan Penitentiary in the Prairie Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Pattie Krafchuk, to the incoming Warden Kevin Fowler.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees, and offenders.

CSC is proud of the dedicated staff members at Saskatchewan Penitentiary who work tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of offenders. Their professionalism and commitment contributes to public safety for Canadians.

Quick Facts

Saskatchewan Penitentiary was built in 1911 and is located in Prince Albert, in Saskatchewan.

This is a multi-level security facility that can accommodate up to 835 offenders.

CSC employs approximately 622 people at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Saskatchewan Penitentiary provides resources and programs to offenders, including correctional, educational, and Indigenous focused Elder led programs.

Quotes

"Pattie and Kevin have demonstrated a sustained commitment to safety and service, consistent with long-standing tradition that distinguishes the managers and staff of this institution. I am proud to work alongside them as colleagues on the Prairie Region senior management team. Through their leadership, they have earned the trust and respect of staff and offenders. Thank you for your continued service." said Kathy Neil, Acting Regional Deputy Commissioner, Prairie Region, Correctional Service of Canada.

Links

Saskatchewan Penitentiary

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203