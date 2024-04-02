QUEBEC CITY, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Kaleido, a pioneer in Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) since 1964, announces a harmonized and simplified management of its IDEO+ individual scholarship plans.

Starting April 1, the allocation of bond, equity and cash assets between managers has been reviewed for individual IDEO+ plans, and a review of equity asset allocation has also been implemented.

A simplified management structure

AlphaFixe Capital is now responsible for the of management of fixed-income securities and cash equivalents for the three individual IDEO+ plans. In addition, management of variable-income securities is entrusted to Fiera Capital for the entire IDEO+ range.

These adjustments, which should not increase portfolio management fees, enable Kaleido to simplify its offering to customers and advisors, and optimize asset allocation by promoting an active management approach.

IDEO+: flexible, turnkey individual RESPs

Launched almost two years ago, the IDEO+ range of individual scholarship plans offers simplicity and flexibility, with no subscription fees and no recurring contribution obligations. Its evolving turnkey management approach, which automatically adapts the allocation of assets in the plans according to a child's age, offers the peace of mind that saving parents are looking for.

About Kaleido

The Kaleido Foundation, a pioneer in education savings since 1964, is a non-profit organization that has paid out over $1 billion in education assistance payments and savings refunds over the years. Kaleido has nearly $1.9 billion in assets under management, benefiting more than 236,000 young people.

Kaleido helps families in Quebec and New Brunswick reach their children's full potential. Nearly 200 employees and representatives are dedicated every day to offering education savings and family support solutions that will serve as a springboard for our young people to invent tomorrow's society. For more information, visit www.kaleido.ca.

