Champion Iron Appoints Steve Boucratie as Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

MONTREAL, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) ("Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Boucratie as Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Steve brings more than 13 years of legal and transaction experience. Prior to joining Champion, Mr. Boucratie was serving as Director, Legal Affairs and Assistant Corporate Secretary for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko"). Before Osisko, Steve was a partner of the law firm Fasken Martineau Dumoulin LLP where he practiced corporate law. Mr. Boucratie holds a Bachelor of Law from Montreal University, a Bachelor of Business Administration from HEC Montreal and is a member of the Barreau du Québec.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, we extend a warm welcome to Steve and are confident that he will be an integral part of our management team," commented David Cataford, Champion's CEO. "Steve joins us at a crucial time in our Company as we are to consider organic growth opportunities to expand our already strong operations at the Bloom Lake mine, with his background that combines mining, corporate and securities law, corporate governance and corporate finance. We look forward to benefitting from Steve's contribution as we strive to maximize shareholder value."

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion is a producing iron development and exploration company, focused on developing its significant iron resources in the south end of the Labrador Trough in the province of Quebec. Following the acquisition of its flagship asset, the Bloom Lake iron ore property, the Company implemented upgrades to the mine and processing infrastructure and has partnered in projects associated with improving access to global iron markets, including rail and port infrastructure initiatives with government and other key industry and community stakeholders. Champion's management team includes professionals with mine development and operations expertise, who also have vast experience from geotechnical work to green field development, brown field management including logistics development and financing of all stages in the mining industry.

