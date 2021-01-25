Third CRTCE Clinic effectively addresses the unmet need of depression and suicide

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Champignon Brands Inc. (the "Company"), (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), Chairman and CEO Roger McIntyre today announced the opening of a new Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence (CRTCE) clinic in Ottawa, Ontario. This third clinic joins the Mississauga and Toronto clinics (CRTCE Clinics) in addressing the unmet need of depression and suicide through novel ketamine therapy treatment.

"Over twenty clinical trials have demonstrated that ketamine and esketamine have rapid and robust antidepressant effects in patients that have failed to respond to conventional antidepressants. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for effective treatment has become exponentially critical," said Dr. Joshua Rosenblat, Medical Director, CRTCE. "Ketamine treatment for depression is very difficult to access in Canada. This third clinic should allow more people to access treatment."

The first of its kind in Canada, the CRTCE multidisciplinary outpatient clinical research facility has specialized in providing breakthrough rapid onset treatments for depression, including but not limited to intravenous ketamine and intranasal esketamine. These therapies aid patients suffering from several treatment-resistant conditions such as major depressive disorder and/or bipolar disorder.

"In just 30 months through the two current CRTCE Clinics we have administered more than 2500 Intravenous Ketamine Infusions and over 60 Intranasal Ketamine treatments. Many of these patients have experienced substantial relief for what often can be debilitating depression and suicidal thinking," said Kevin Kratiuk, Vice President of Operations, CRTCE.

To obtain treatment, patients must be referred to one of the CRTCE Clinics by family physicians, psychiatrists, or nurse practitioners. Patients with PTSD and OCD are considered on a case-by-case basis. Kratiuk continued, "This newest clinic will expand our capacity to help more people affected by depression".

The new Ottawa clinic is in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood. "The opening of our first Ottawa CRTCE Clinic provides an opportunity for CRTCE to provide access to new treatments for people who are suffering from depression. In addition to providing clinical care, all CRTCE Clinics conduct research that aims to improve the quality of people's lives affected by these common and debilitating disorders in Canada," said Dr. Roger McIntyre, CEO Champignon Brands Inc., Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology University of Toronto.

Background

Founded in July 2018, Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence (CRTCE) ( https://www.crtce.com/ ) is an all-Canadian company. It operates clinics in Mississauga and Toronto and now in Ottawa.

CRTCE provides a platform for treatment development identification of and implementation breakthrough derivatives of ketamine and psychedelics, and innovative delivery platforms for the purpose of treating medical disorders like depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as well as substance and alcohol use disorder.

The CRTCE Clinics offer Intravenous Ketamine Infusion Therapy, Intranasal EsKetamine Therapy and Sublingual/Oral Ketamine Therapy – all aimed at aiding those suffering from several treatment-resistant conditions. The clinic provides a comfortable environment focused on the safety and success of each individual patient.

Champignon Brands Inc. ( https://champignonbrands.com ) is a research-driven company specializing in breakthrough ketamine treatment for depression and other mental health conditions. The Company works closely with subsidiaries including AltMed Capital Corp. ("AltMed"). The Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence is wholly owned by AltMed.

SOURCE Champignon Brands Inc.

For further information: Champignon Brands Inc. (416) 762-2138, Email: [email protected], Website: www.champignonbrands.com; Media: Victoria Ollers, [email protected], 416 822-2288