QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - In Quebec, one in five young person lives with a parent who has a mental health problem. When dealing with psychological distress, young people need to challenge their views about mental health, learn to listen to their own needs and seek help as a loved one of someone with mental illness. That's the message from influencer and content creator Livia Martin, spokesperson for the Réseau Avant de Craquer campaign for Mental Illness Awareness Week, October 1 to 7.

“Challenge your views”: young people are invited to adopt a different outlook of mental health and to seek help

Réseau Avant de Craquer wants to raise awareness about mental health among young family members and friends and encourage them to ask for help when supporting someone living with a mental health problem, whether a parent, sibling, spouse or friend. Young people can find solutions tailored to their specific needs at one of our 51 associations in Quebec. Some facts to consider:

Around 185,000 young Quebecers live with a parent who has a mental health problem.

Young people aged 18 to 25 are more at risk of developing a mental health problem and less likely to seek professional help.

Far too often, young people delay seeking help because they fear being stigmatized, don't recognize their own needs, or don't know what resources are available to them.

A mini-documentary to raise awareness of youth needs and available help

Through the mini documentary Challenge your views, now available online, the Réseau Avant de Craquer shares the stories of young people who are supporting a person living with a mental health problem, along with their daily caregivers. Currently, thanks to the Aider sans filtre project, over 40 awareness outreach workers have been trained across Quebec to raise awareness among young people and provide information where these youths spend their time, such as schools and youth centres.

Many young people wonder how they can seek help when they're not the ones living with the mental health problem.

Some of them mistakenly think it's normal to live with so much anxiety and stress.

Young people who have loved ones with mental health problems often experience their own feelings of anxiety, anger, stress, sadness and guilt.

Quotes:

"Mental health has always been a subject very close to my heart! Young people who have a loved one living with a mental health problem have a lot on their shoulders. If you're going through this kind of situation, I can tell you this: it's normal for you not to recognize yourself, feel guilty, experience emotions, ignore your own needs and not know how to react. Challenge your views about mental health like I did and go get help. The Réseau Avant de Craquer association in your area will listen to you, help and support you with your emotions and feelings, which you shouldn't keep bottled up inside. Go get help now!" says Livia Martin, content creator and spokesperson for the awareness campaign.

"I'm excited to have Livia join us in our efforts to raise awareness about mental health among young people. I hope her message will be heard because it's important to listen to young people. Their worries and suffering are just as important as anyone else's. Young allies can count on the Réseau Avant de Craquer to help them gain some clarity and get the support they need!" adds Jean-Philippe Dion, the Réseau Avant de Craquer network spokesperson.

"Given the psychological distress they may experience, young allies of people with mental health problems are 15 to 20 times more at risk of developing a mental health problem themselves. Specialized resources and qualified workers can help them find solutions tailored to their specific situations. Our member associations across Quebec can support them and help them support people living with a mental disorder, without forgetting to take care of themselves as well," concludes René Cloutier, Executive Director of the Réseau Avant de Craquer.

Link to the Challenge your views documentary:

https://vimeo.com/866861481/f4abe36739

Website for young allies to better understand mental health:

Changetonregard.ca/en

About the Réseau Avant de Craquer network

Active since 1985, the Réseau Avant de Craquer network is made up of 51 associations throughout Quebec. Its mission is to provide psychological support to family members and friends of a loved one living with a mental illness through the following services: information, self-help groups, professional and personal support, education and respite care. With its unique expertise, the Réseau Avant de Craquer network remains the only group in Quebec exclusively dedicated to family members and friends of a loved one living with a mental illness. Its member associations support more than 20,000 affected family members and friends.

