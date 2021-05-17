Chair-man Mills Partners with Regal Tents & Structures

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Advanced Tent Rental, a division of Chair-man Mills Corp. ("Chair-man Mills"), Canada's leading event rental provider, is pleased to announce that it has merged with Regal Tents & Structures ("Regal"). The merger combines the two leading tent rental companies in Ontario, to create the clear leader in tenting and temporary structure solutions in Canada.

Chair-man Mills' President & CEO, Chris Doyle, is excited to partner with the experienced team at Regal, "Regal is a leading Sports, Entertainment & Industrial tent company and specializes in large, complex marquee events. Our customers will benefit from the largest and most unique tent inventory in Canada. Michelle McCulloch will join as Vice President of Tents and Structures, leading our Advanced Tent Rental and Regal divisions. Michael McCulloch, a renowned legend in the industry, will join as an advisor to our tent divisions."

Michael, Michelle, along with the rest of the Regal team, look forward to joining Chair-man Mills and Advanced Tent Rental, "Regal and Chair-man Mills share similar values and have the same long-term vision for our industry. We are thrilled to be on the same team", said Michael, and "Our partnership will expand the opportunities with our customers to provide unparalleled tenting solutions and the continuing investment in people and inventory".

About Regal Tents & Structures

Regal was founded in 1987 and was purchased by Michael and Susan McCulloch in the early 90's. They built Regal into a leading Sports, Entertainment & Industrial tent company that serves marquee events across North America.

About Chair-man Mills Corp.

Chair-man Mills was founded in 1911 and today is the largest event rental company in Canada.. In addition to Chair-man Mills, the company proudly serves its customers, venues, caterers, and event planners under the brand names of Event Rental Group, Exclusive Affair Rentals, Contemporary Furniture, Advanced Tent Rental, Loungeworks (B.C.) and MacFarlands (Nova Scotia).

SOURCE Chair-man Mills Corp.

For further information: Chad Clarke, Marketing, [email protected]