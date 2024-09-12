"Our customers have expressed a desire for a unified, one-stop partner for their event rental needs," says Allison Freeman, CEO of Element Event Solutions. "Reimagining our Chair-man Mills Corp. portfolio of brands as Element Event Solutions is a direct response to this feedback. We're excited to leverage our scale, expertise, and assortment to create Canada's first national event solutions platform. As Element, we are thrilled to offer our clients — Canada's leading venues, caterers, planners, and occasional hosts — seamless access to our full suite of product and service solutions from coast to coast, enhancing our ability to bring their event visions to life."

With today's announcement, Element asserts itself as Canada's only national event rental platform with the ability to offer integrated event solutions across tents, party rentals, furniture rentals, drapery and décor. The breadth and depth of the company's product portfolio, supported by specialized team members offering a full suite of services including design, project management, installation and strike, enable Element to deliver innovative solutions for events of any scale.

The new brand includes the launch of a comprehensive and enhanced website, elementeventscanada.com, together with new uniforms, truck branding and signage. Digital assets and social media accounts have also transitioned to Element. While the name and look are new, the expert teams, showroom locations and trusted customer relationships remain the same.

"For over 100 years we have been honoured to play a role in many of our country's most storied moments and we are committed to continuing this legacy into the next century — now as Element Event Solutions," says Freeman.

With a team of more than 500 people across the country and facilities in Vancouver, Burnaby, Toronto, Hamilton and Dartmouth, the company will continue to invest in local talent, customer relationships and business infrastructure. Its operations have been structured by region, with Western, Central and Eastern Canada divisions, along with a national Tents and Structures team.

"While we are now fully united in vision, values, and capabilities, our execution remains distinctly local," says Freeman. "Each of our regions, driven by local teams, will harness our national resources to enhance the excellent service for which they are known. This unified new brand embodies our continued investment in our people, product and technology and will enhance our ability to deliver unparalleled service to clients in Canada and throughout North America."

Element remains proudly Canadian owned and operated with a legacy built on family values and a commitment to investing locally to grow the economy, support local workers and contribute to better communities. Each year, Element proudly supports the local communities in which it operates through product donations to organizations like Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army and sponsorship of many of Canada's philanthropic events.

Element Event Solutions is Canada's premier provider of tent and event services, delivering more than 30,000 memorable events per year in partnership with leading venues, caterers, planners, corporate partners and everyday hosts. Founded in 1911 as Chair-man Mills, the company's heritage and legacy includes regional and industry sector leaders Event Rental Group, Contemporary Furniture Rentals, Regal Tent Productions, Advanced Tent Rental, A&B Partytime, Loungeworks, MacFarlands and Higgins Event Rentals.

