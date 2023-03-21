Chair-man Mills Corp. partners with Higgins Event Rentals as part of commitment to serving the needs of Canada's top venues, caterers, event planners and corporate partners

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Chair-man Mills Corp. (CMMC), Canada's premier national event and tent services provider, announces today the acquisition of Higgins Event Rentals, a Toronto-based event rental company proudly serving customers since 1982. The partnership strengthens the ability of both parties to offer exceptional product assortment, quality and experience to Ontario's top venues, caterers, planners and corporate clients, and to increase their combined investments in inventory, technology and people.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for our companies as we advance our shared commitment to elevating and redefining the events sector in Canada," says Allison Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of Chair-man Mills Corp. "For decades, Higgins has proudly served customers in the Greater Toronto Area with a reputation for quality and exceptional customer service. With our shared purpose and values, we are delighted to welcome John and Dave Higgins and their talented team into the Chair-man Mills portfolio of companies."

Higgins will continue to operate from its Etobicoke location and customers, partners, and team members can expect the same level of service and quality that has driven Higgins' growth over the last 40 years. John Higgins joins CMMC as Vice President while David Higgins will support the transition in a consulting capacity. The expanded leadership team will evaluate best practices across the two companies in service of thoughtful integration. There are no plans for concerted changes to personnel.

"Our partnership is the perfect opportunity for us to combine our strengths and continue to enhance our client and employee experience," says John Higgins, co-owner of Higgins. "Our shared purpose is to support our clients' most memorable events with a broad selection of quality products delivered by a team of professionals. The Higgins team looks forward to the next chapter as part of the Chair-man Mills family of brands."

For more information, visit chairmanmills.com and higginseventrentals.com.

About Chair-man Mills Corp.

Founded in 1911, Chair-man Mills Corp. is the largest tent and event services provider in Canada. In 2019, McCain Capital Partners made a strategic investment to support Chair-man Mills' long-term growth. In addition to Chair-man Mills, the company proudly serves its customers, venues, caterers, and event planners under the brand names of Event Rental Group, Contemporary Furniture Rentals, Regal Tent Productions, Advanced Tent Rental, A&B Partytime, Loungeworks, and MacFarlands.

About Higgins Event Rentals

Higgins has been a leading provider of tent and event rentals to caterers, planners, private hosts, and designers in the greater Toronto area for over 40 years. With a focus on growth and innovation, Higgins consistently offers new designs and products to make hosting events easier.

