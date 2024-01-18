Chad Alderson Joins Broadridge Canada as General Manager, Global Technology and Operations

"We are excited to welcome Chad to lead our Broadridge GTO Canada division, where he will help clients simplify and optimize their global trading technology and operations, and modernize their wealth management and capital market offerings," said Yorfido. "With decades of experience in financial services across a variety of industries, Chad's business, technology and transformation expertise will create value for our clients and our associates as we continue to expand our GTO franchise."

Alderson will oversee Broadridge's Canadian wealth, capital markets and asset management business activities, engaging with Broadridge's product, marketing, technology and operations groups to deliver innovative services to Broadridge's Canadian clients. As a member of Broadridge's Canadian leadership team, Chad will drive the GTO roadmap for strategic growth, deliver its next generation solutions across all client segments, and ensure the provision of the highest level of service excellence.

"Canada is a critical market and Broadridge is a trusted technology partner and innovator with a proven track record of powering and helping transform Canadian financial services organizations," said Alderson. "Working alongside Karin, our GTO teams, and our Canadian associates, it is my goal to deliver software and service excellence to our clients as they leverage Broadridge's solutions to grow their businesses."

Alderson brings over two decades of industry experience to Broadridge. Most recently, he served as Vice President, End to End Customer Journeys and Strategy and Enablement at TD Bank Group. Prior to that, Alderson served as the Chief Executive Officer & Director at LTI Financial Services Technology, where he led the development of three new service lines, growing the organization to meet the needs of banking, financial services and insurance clients in Canada.

Alderson currently sits on the Board of Regents for the Victoria University in the University of Toronto, is a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, and is a member of Les Domestiques, a charitable cycling organization.

Broadridge sits at the intersection of financial services, providing the technological infrastructure for everything from trading to debt servicing, deal making and regulatory compliance to shareholder communications. In wealth and investment management, Broadridge solutions are modernizing and personalizing the investor experience; optimizing advisor productivity; and digitizing the operations of wealth clients across their enterprises.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media contact:

Caroline Wolf

Prosek Partners

+1 646-818-9210

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.