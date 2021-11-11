CGMagazine Readies Plan For Exciting 2022, Delivering New and Exciting Content to Readers and Advertisers

CGMagazine took the year to bring new initiatives to the magazine, combining CGM Backlot into the main site, along with building out CGM Tech and CGM Family as part of the CGMagazine brand. With this, the editors at CGMagazine have expanded the columns, editorials and interviews the site normally offers. After implementing the new popular column, Parental No-Scope by editor Dayna Eileen, they have seen a large increase in parents reading the site, along with expanding our demographic to see an almost 50/50 split between men and women readers.

2021 was also when CGMagazine held the first annual Brand of the Year awards, bringing the best brands in the gaming, tech and media space and allowing the editors and the public to vote on what brands are doing the most for their respective markets, but also as a whole. In a tight race, CGMagazine awarded the Danish company SteelSeries the award for 2021. CGMagazine plans to expand the awards moving into 2022, giving new companies the opportunity to participate, and expanding how the public can let their voice be heard.

"I am thrilled with the direction CGMagazine has taken in 2021", Explained Brendan Frye, EIC of CGMagazine. "We have done a lot of exciting things this year, including the new Brand of the Year Awards, expanding our reach and the new columns that only bring more value to our readers. We have big plans for 2022, and I can't wait to reveal them all as the year comes to a close."

With the expanding demographics in 2021, CGMagazine has also looked to increase review coverage, looking at a wider range of movies, technology and games to fit an ever-growing market. With close to over 40,000 readers daily across all media, the team at CGMagazine are confident it will only grow as we move into the holiday season.

Moving from Toronto, CGM is excited to now be a part of the Niagara region. With the schools, talent and industries in the area, it will bring a new perspective to the gaming and tech landscape. With the region home to many indie developers, CGMagazine is ready to tell stories not normally detailed in other gaming and tech magazines.

With the end of the year Best of Buyer's Guide soon to be released, and new reviews, features and awards already in the pipeline, including coverage of the latest brands, mobile devices, and the newest AAA gaming experiences, CGMagazine has big plans for the rest of 2021, and 2022.

About Comics and Gaming Magazine

Originating as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010, Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally-distributed digital magazine, as well as a thriving website; all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech and film as they relate to a mature audience. With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike; providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

SOURCE Comics Gaming Magazine

For further information: Brendan Frye, [email protected], Editor-in-Chief; Dayna Eileen, [email protected], Family & Content Executive Editor; General Inquiries [email protected], https://www.cgmagonline.com/

Related Links

https://www.cgmagonline.com/

