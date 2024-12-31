CGMagazine Crowns Game of the Year 2024 Winner & Launches Final Issue of 2024

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Dec. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - CGMagazine Publishing Inc. has launched their final issue of 2024, and with that closes the year of game reviews, allowing CGM to finally crown their Game of the Year 2024. Pick up the latest digital issue on Magzter or order your print copy here.

CGMagazine Issue 59 focuses on the recent beta for the Delta Force , and CGM sits down with Team Jade to discuss the development process. Also in the issue, CGM talked to the cast of Uncharted at London Comic-Con and even the Game Director of Dungeons & Dragons at Lucca Comic & Games in Italy.

CGMagazine Issue 59 (CNW Group/Comics Gaming Magazine)

Closing out CGMagazine's year of reviews and previews, you will also find coverage surrounding Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Two Point Museum, Infinity Nikki, and so many more!

Game of the Year 2024 was an all out battle at CGMagazine this year, and across three rounds of voting from CGM staff members, the 47 highest-scoring game reviews were cut down to ten. CGMagazine's top 10 games of 2024 came down to Black Myth: Wukong , Animal Well , TEKKEN 8 , Silent Hill 2 , Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth , Helldivers 2 , ASTRO BOT , Dragon Age: The Veilguard , Metaphor: ReFantazio and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth .

The final round of voting saw the team finally choose the 2024 Game of the Year winner, and though it was close, the game that came out on top was Final Fantasy VII Rebirth!

CGMagazine's Executive Editor, Dayna Eileen, had this to say about the coveted win: "My personal Game of the Year was Dragon Age: The Veilguard but our team fought hard for this year's winner. Final Fantasy is a beloved franchise, and it is great to see it get the recognition it deserves!"

Next up for CGMagazine is CES 2025, where the team will look to name their Best of CES 2025. Editor-in-Chief Brendan Frye had this to say about the major Consumer Electronics Show: "Every year Las Vegas sees companies bring some of the most exciting and innovative tech we will all see over the coming months, and from what we have seen so far, 2025 looks to be a truly exciting year. We are excited to showcase the latest and greatest, and can't wait to give out our awards during this year's showcase." Stay up to date on all of CGMagazine's CES 2025 coverage here .

About CGMagazine

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada, originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group.

CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally distributed digital magazine as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film.

With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, and interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

