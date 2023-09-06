CGMagazine Plans Extensive Coverage for Toronto International Film Festival 2023

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) gearing up for its 48th year, CGMagazine plans the most extensive coverage plans yet. With more people on the ground than ever before, CGM will try and bring the latest coverage from the festival as it happens, including Red Carpet coverage on our social media channels (Twitter/X, Tiktok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube), along with coverage of the biggest and most exciting movies from Hollywood, Canada, and the world.

As this is a unique year, with so much going on within the industry, we are striving to cover the festival with respect and care for everyone who works on the movies and TV shows we love as part of our jobs. While the coverage may look different, we will ensure there is plenty to read and explore to keep you up to date with everything going on at this year's festival. Running from September 7th to 17, stay tuned to CGMagazine for extensive TIFF coverage.

While CGMagazine will be dominated by everything film as TIFF gets underway, Issue #52, The Summer of Gaming, just launched and is available wherever great magazines are found. The issue tackles everything from the best of Summer Game Fest 2023, going back to school decked out in MSI tech and exploring fantastical realms beyond elves and dragons in Immortals of Aveum. Get exclusive previews on the Prince of Persia reboot and Alan Wake 2, plus reviews on the hottest summer releases like Final Fantasy XVI and Baldur's Gate 3. Whether you're a casual or hardcore fan, this issue is your ultimate guide to a fantastic gaming summer!

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada, originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group. CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally distributed digital magazine as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film. With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, and interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

