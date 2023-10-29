CGMagazine Launches Last Issue of 2023 with Marvel's Spider-Man 2

ST CATHARINES, ON, Oct. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - CGMagazine Publishing Inc has launched Issue 53, its last issue of 2023, flaunting Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the cover, now available in print and digital copies . After closing out the "Summer of Gaming" last month, CGM has been busing tackling the slew of huge fall releases that are hitting stores soon, if not already.

Among these massive releases was Marvel's Spider-Man 2, where CGM writer Chris de Hoog had this to say about the game , "Marvel's Spider-Man 2 builds upon its strong foundation to present a captivating narrative and gameplay experience that stands in the franchise's upper echelon of tales." Furthering the Spider-Man experience, de Hoog also wrote a feature to help comic fans enhance their Marvel's Spider-Man 2 experience, which you can find online and in the issue.

Issue 53 will also bring insight into the brand-new Alan Wake 2, with both a full in-depth review and an interview with game directors Sam Lake and Kyle Rowley, where they discuss changes from the original Alan Wake and what else players can look forward to. Also in the issue, media reviews like Saw X and Gen V , plus features on CCP Games' EVE Online Universe!

This latest issue may be CGMagazine's last digital and print issue of the year, but stay tuned to www.cgmagonline.com , as 2023 still has plenty of gaming, tech and media cover to share, starting with live coverage from Lucca, Tuscany, at Lucca Comics & Games 2023!

Stay tuned for the first issue of the new year, The Best of 2024, in January!

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada, originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group.

CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally distributed digital magazine as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film.

With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, and interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

