CGMagazine Launches Annual CES Awards and Best of 2024 Series

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - CGMagazine is pleased to announce the launch of its annual CES Awards and Best of 2024 series, highlighting the most impressive and innovative consumer electronics and technology products of the year.

The CGMagazine Most Innovative of CES 2024 and Best of CES 2024 Awards recognize excellence and innovation across a range of product categories like gaming, computing, home entertainment, smart home technology, sustainability, accessibility, and more. CGMagazine's expert editorial staff selected its winners after evaluating products at CES 2024 in Las Vegas earlier this month.

"The CGMagazine CES Awards allow us to shine a spotlight on the most exciting and meaningful new gadgets and gear showcased at the biggest tech show of the year," said CGMagazine Editor-in-Chief Brendan Frye. "Our team spends days scouring the CES show floor looking for products that solve problems in thoughtful ways and push the industry forward."

Complementing the CES Awards, the Best of 2024 series highlights CGMagazine Editors' picks for the most impressive devices across a variety of categories like displays, laptops, smartphones, foldables, tablets, and more. These awards recognize products that represent meaningful innovation and progress in their respective fields.

"From groundbreaking new display technologies to clever mobile accessories, our Best of 2024 series calls attention to the gadgets and gear that wowed us over the past year," Frye said. "These awards give a snapshot of where consumer technology is headed and the products leading the way."

CGMagazine CES Awards and CES 2024 coverage is available online now, and the Best of 2024 articles are going up over the month of January on www.cgmagonline.com , with the Best PC Case and Best Projector currently online.

About CGMagazine

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada, originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media—part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group.

CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally distributed digital magazine as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film.

With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, and interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

To stay up-to-date with CGMagazine news, follow CGM on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram , Twitch , TikTok and YouTube or visit them at www.cgmagonline.com .

SOURCE Comics Gaming Magazine

For further information: Brendan Frye, [email protected], Editor-in-Chief; Dayna Eileen, [email protected], Executive Editor; General Inquiries, [email protected]