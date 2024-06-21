CGMagazine Hosts the Game Con Canada Indie Game Awards

ST CATHARINES, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - CGMagazine Publishing In. has just finished up their Game Con Canada coverage with the Game Con Canada Indie Game Awards .

After a stint at Computex 2024 in Taipei and Summer Game Fest 2024 in Los Angeles, CGMagazine headed out west to cover games on their home turf. Game Con Canada is Canada's largest dedicated gaming expo in Edmonton, Alberta. The show floor featured everything from tabletop games to AAA games to the latest tech from BEACN, Razer, Intel, MSI, HP and more. Most prominently—and perhaps the busiest areas—were the multiple indie game stations set up across the Edmonton Expo Centre.

CGM chatted with more than 20 indie developers about their games over the three-day Game Con Canada expo . After careful consideration, CGMagazine was able to honour five indie games/studios with awards across five categories, with the following winners:

There were so many amazing indie games and booths to check out, but the GCC Mega stage was a true sight to behold, featuring talks from major celebrities like Karen David, Ray Fisher, Avori Henderson, Deborah Ann Woll and Mark Meer. There was something for everyone on the main stage and beyond.

Game Con Canada will be returning to the Edmonton Expo Centre in 2025, and CGMagazine will be on hand for all your gaming expo coverage.

About Game Con Canada

Game Con Canada is a three-day gaming expo where attendees will have access to play hundreds of games from video game studios and board game developers from around the world.

About CGMagazine

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada, originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group.

CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally distributed digital magazine as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film.

With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, and interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

