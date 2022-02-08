CGMagazine Completes Best of 2021/22 Series with New Print Issue and Announces Game of the Year 2021

The Game of The Year 2021 Award was voted on by thousands of readers online this year, with the top three consisting of Forza Horizon 5 , Halo Infinite Campaign , and Resident Evil Village . In the end, the winner, as voted from the top three by CGM's writers, was Resident Evil Village. CGM's Family & Content Executive Editor, Dayna Eileen, had this to say about Game of the Year:

"Changing the way we choose our Game of the Year was an exciting experience. We really wanted to get our readers involved, and they definitely came out to show support for their favourite games, with thousands voting across the ten nominees. We can't wait to see what 2022 brings to the gaming industry, and look forward to even bigger things next year."

The Best of 2021/22 print issue has launched, featuring in-depth looks at each of our lists this year, as well as interviews with industry greats like James Camron and Michael Emerson. CGM Editor-in-Chief Brendan Frye had this to say, "I am thrilled to see such a strong selection of contenders for this year's awards. With so many great brands delivering in 2021, I can't wait to see what 2022 has to offer."

