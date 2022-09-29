CGMagazine Closes Out Summer With The Summer of Gaming Print & Digital Issue

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - CGMagazine Publishing Inc. With the return of live, in-person events, CGMagazine has had a busy few months, experiencing everything that Summer 2022 had to offer. This month, CGMagazine released The Summer of Gaming print issue, a massive depot of all things gaming, from events and reviews to the most exciting developments to come.

The Summer of Gaming Issue (CNW Group/Comics Gaming Magazine)

Summer Game Fest and Gamescom 2022 took the helm at the forefront of all gaming events, introducing many of the most anticipated games spanning a multitude of genres. The CGM team sat down and spoke with those spearheading several of these titles, including Nightingale , Gotham Knights , and Homeworld 3 .

For those who were unable to attend these events, the CGM team was present to make sure its readers did not miss out on anything important. Gamescom 2022 returned after two years of being restricted to a digital format, seeing more reserved numbers in attendance but being no less impressive. Meanwhile, for its very first year of inception, Summer Game Fest quickly became a staple of what gaming events could look like in the future .

"Summer Game Fest and other separate events like the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, PlayStation State of Play and Day of the Devs made all the gaming announcements throughout the summer more manageable," Executive Editor Dayna Eileen recalled after attending Summer Game Fest: Play Days. "Being broken up into different days or weeks gives fans—and journalists—the chance to digest what they've seen rather than have it all thrown at them at once."

About CGMagazine

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada, originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group. CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally-distributed digital magazine, as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film. With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

SOURCE Comics Gaming Magazine

For further information: Brendan Frye, [email protected], Editor-in-Chief; Dayna Eileen, [email protected], Executive Editor; General Inquiries, [email protected]; Podcast Inquiries [email protected]