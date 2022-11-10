CGMagazine Celebrates the Gods with God of War Ragnarök Feature Issue

ST. CATHARINES ON, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - CGMagazine Publishing Inc. November 2022 has been a long-awaited month for many a gamer. The highly anticipated sequel to 2018's God of War draws many eyes, hungry for more after the universally-acclaimed phenomenon that was its predecessor. CGMagazine has had the privilege to experience its glory through early access, and have quite a few thoughts to follow. This month, CGMagazine released The God of War Ragnarök print issue, a spotlight on the titular Ragnarök, as well as all things God of War.

The foray into the fantastical world conceived by Santa Monica Studio starts with an in-depth review of God of War Ragnarök . There have not been many games the CGM team found difficult to put down, but this one easily tops the list. Gamers will be happy to find out the game is available across multiple generations of the PlayStation, including PS4 and PS5.

In remembrance of the franchise's legacy, the issue takes a retrospective dive into a title that still divides fans to this day. God of War: Ascension will forever be remembered as the battered prequel that ended God of War's Greece saga on a controversial note. Fortunately, the franchise has since recovered from such grim days, with Ragnarök seeing much praise even before its official release.

CGMagazine had the opportunity to discuss the game's accessibility with UX Designer Mila Pavlin. God of War: Ragnarök boasts nearly 70 accessibility features, compiling visual, audial, motor, and cognitive aspects. The interview's most striking moments will be available on the CGMagazine website, while the exclusive full version can only be found in the November issue, which can be purchased from the CGMagazine online store.

In addition to God of War Ragnarök content, this issue features a variety of game reviews like Modern Warfare II alongside film reviews like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

