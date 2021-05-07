Stock Market Symbols

HELSINKI, Finland, May 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been selected by Hansel Ltd., which operates the central procurement unit of the Finnish Government, to serve as the largest IT operating services provider to the Finnish public sector. CGI will be responsible for the data center and hybrid IT services used by numerous ministries, government agencies, cities and other public administration organizations.

"Hybrid IT services form the foundation of the day-to-day functions of public services that support our society that is becoming more digital every day. As such, these services and capabilities are critical for all of Finland," says Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President of CGI's operations in Finland.

The procurement decision was made as a result of a competitive, negotiated bidding process, and CGI's offer was selected as the best overall. The total value of the eight-year framework agreement is approximately 384 million euros (CA $576M). The majority of the services are provided to Valtori, which is responsible for government information and communication technology (ICT) services that meet high availability and security requirements. In total, the agreement covers Valtori and the dozens of organizations it serves, as well as more than 20 other public administration organizations.

"Over the years, we have been responsible for numerous mission-critical services in Finland and globally. We have significant experience in delivering these services to the public sector securely, efficiently and in a user-centric manner," adds Leena-Mari. "This new agreement is a strong expression of confidence in our expertise, and expands our footprint in the public sector. We look forward to applying our know-how to create a positive experience for both civil servants and residents in Finland."

CGI's broad range of data center and hybrid IT services are supported by its Management Foundation, a proven governance framework that provides quality service delivery excellence, as well as the use of the latest technologies, such as intelligent automation and advanced analytics.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

