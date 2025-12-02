Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, the highest level attainable in the AWS Partner Network. In addition, CGI has been awarded AWS SAP Competency Partner status, highlighting the company's expertise in helping clients modernize mission-critical SAP workloads using AI-integrated cloud solutions.

The Premier Tier distinguishes CGI as a partner with deep technical expertise and a proven record of success in designing, architecting, building, migrating, and managing client workloads on AWS. CGI's recognition as an AWS SAP Competency Partner underscores the company's technical expertise and proven success in deploying and managing SAP applications in the cloud, enabling enhanced performance, scalability, and innovation for its clients.

"Achieving AWS Premier Tier and SAP Competency Partner status recognizes CGI's deep expertise in AI and secure cloud, as well as our long-standing commitment to delivering business value for clients through modern, secure, and scalable solutions," said Tim Hurlebaus, President and Chief Operating Officer, CGI. "Both of these recognitions underscore our collaboration with AWS to help clients accelerate their digital transformation, harness the power of data and AI, and realize measurable outcomes across industries."

To attain Premier Tier status, companies must complete a comprehensive accreditation and certification process that demonstrates sustained investment in their AWS relationship, and proven expertise in deploying AWS solutions. For example, CGI's successful end-to-end migration of Bell Retail's SAP suite to AWS, including its core enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, Business Warehouse, Gateway middleware, and Fiori platform, highlights its ability to optimize cost and delivery outcomes as a dedicated implementation partner.

Through its Global Alliances network of over 150 technology firm relationships, CGI's collaboration with AWS further strengthens its cloud, data, and AI capabilities to help clients modernize operations. With thousands of AWS-accredited professionals worldwide, CGI combines local expertise with global delivery to provide innovative, industry-leading AI-integrated cloud services that drive client success. CGI is well positioned to support clients throughout their AI journey, guiding strategy development, prioritizing business use cases, building machine-learning models, and mobilizing a roadmap to maximize AI investments, including services such as its "12 Weeks to AI" program.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com

