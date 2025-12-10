Stock Market Symbols

Project HERMES to support NATO's continuous command and control capabilities

COLOGNE, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has signed a contract with the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to deliver the HERMES project in collaboration with its partner secunet Security Networks. The project will provide a highly secure and scalable IT solution for NATO executives and selected target groups, enabling mobile communication on specially protected equipment. This provides the command structure with the flexibility to maintain the highest level of security, independent of location or time. The solution integrates CGI's managed services expertise with secunet's user-friendly Secure Inter-Network Architecture (SINA) technology.

With the HERMES capability, NATO will enhance its internal communications to ensure consistent command and control capabilities. The combination of secure hardware and software, enabling the exchange of classified information irrespective of the user's location, marks a shift away from static communication. NATO leaders can now access their digital work environment while mobile through protected connectivity, maintaining the same high level of confidentiality.

"HERMES represents a new dimension of efficient, mobile communication within NATO in line with the requirements of a modern and flexible command structure," said Ludwig Decamps, General Manager at NCIA.

"In a security-critical and multinational environment such as NATO, absolute reliability is essential," said Jens Elstermeier, Head of Business Development for Defense & Intelligence at CGI in Germany. "We have presented a solution that combines state-of-the-art security architecture with the high dynamics of mobile deployment scenarios, while also improving interoperability. The close and trusting cooperation with NATO remains a key factor in our success."

NCIA and CGI are leading the implementation of this ground-breaking project, delivering a results- and user-oriented package of implementation and managed services for operations. The new HERMES Service Operation Centre (HSOC) includes a permanent monitoring system with its own Security Operation Center (SOC), 24/7 on-call support, worldwide on-site assistance, and user training. In addition, CGI is responsible for setting up and operating the end-to-end secure VPN, while its partner secunet provides the specialized hardware and encryption components. The solution is designed to be easily and quickly extendable to additional user groups and security domains in the future.

"Now more than ever, NATO must be able to act quickly and flexibly. Those who can work with highly classified content even while mobile have a clear strategic advantage. This is exactly what our partnership with CGI in the HERMES project enables, and we are proud to contribute to this with our proven SINA technology," said Marcel Taubert, Vice-President, Defence & Space at secunet.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com

About secunet

secunet is Germany's leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the company's combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in areas with unique security requirements – such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitisation projects and advance their digital transformation.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet's customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The company was established in 1997. It is listed in the SDAX of Deutsche Börse and generated revenue of around 406 million euros in 2024.

secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security. Further information can be found at www.secunet.com

Germany Media, Sabine Ernst, Media Lead Germany, T: +49-151-16360469, [email protected], www.cgi.com/de