Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest business and IT consulting firms, has been positioned as a Major Player by the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Consulting Services 2024 Vendor Assessment*. CGI's business consulting experience is based on its ability to deliver the insights, capabilities, and advisory services clients require to balance short-term and long-term imperatives to drive outcomes aligned to their business strategies.

"CGI excels at transforming organizations to become more sustainable, resilient, agile and customer-centric while navigating the speed of change and complexities of portfolios, business and operating models," said Bill Latshaw, Practice Research Lead for IDC Business Consulting Services. "CGI is a good choice when you need to bridge strategy and execution to meet your current and future needs. Several times during this evaluation CGI's clients described them as pragmatic, loyal, and entrepreneurial partners."

The report noted, "CGI puts people first in its consulting approach so that its consultants can drive change that enables meaningful, sustainable success. Through this approach, CGI works well with clients to thrive and enable their full potential. CGI does so with consultants that take feedback well and are very responsive while leveraging technology, digital platforms, and AI to amplify its clients' outcomes."

"We believe being named a Major Player recognizes our consultants' partnership with client executives to help them think boldly and act pragmatically to generate business outcomes. This feedback from our clients demonstrates the differentiated value of our model, talent and capabilities," said Pierre-Dominique Martin, Senior Vice-President, Global Business and Strategic IT Consulting at CGI.

CGI consultants partner with commercial and government clients around the world to drive sustainable value in critical consulting areas such as business strategy, organization and change management, core operations and technology. Within each of these areas, CGI's consultants deliver a broad range of strategic business offerings to address C-level priorities, including designing and advancing strategies for the responsible use of AI, sustainable supply chain management, ESG, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organisations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

* IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Consulting Services Vendor Assessment (#US51113123), June 2024

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For more information: Investors, Kevin Linder, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 905-973-8363; Global Media, Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], +1 438-468-9118