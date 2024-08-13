Stock Market Symbols

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced its selection by the City of New York for maintenance of the STARS parking violation system, which runs on CGI Advantage Collections platform. CGI will partner with the city's Department of Finance under a new five-year contract with an optional two-year renewal to administer the adjudication, payment and collection processes for parking and camera violations issued by the city, resulting in the collection of over C$1.3 billion in public revenue each year.

Developed by CGI, the STARS system includes capabilities that provide motorists with timely notifications and access to their records; accurate processing of inquiries, claims, and payments; and support for their right to adjudicate tickets. The system supports the city's annual management of approximately 17 million parking and camera tickets. Under the new agreement CGI will provide IT and consulting services focused on evolving business environments, system modifications, and new solution designs.

"Citizens in New York and in communities across the country expect government services to offer the utmost in responsiveness, flexibility and transparency," said James Titus, Vice-President Consulting Services in CGI's U.S. East operations. "With extensive knowledge of the complex business rules in the STARS application and the requirements of its users, we will continue to evolve the system to ensure that it works effectively for the city and the people it serves."

