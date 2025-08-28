Stock Market Symbols

PARIS, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Apside, a leading provider of digital and engineering services.

Present in France, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Portugal and Switzerland, Apside is recognized for its in-depth industry knowledge in manufacturing, finance, insurance and the public sector, as well as its technology expertise in areas such as data, AI, cloud and cybersecurity.

With this acquisition, CGI further consolidates its presence in France as well as other European countries and Morocco, and strengthens its capabilities, particularly in manufacturing and financial services.

More than 2,500 professionals have joined CGI through this acquisition, including nearly 2,200 in France.

"We are delighted to welcome Apside's talented team to CGI. Our companies share a culture and common values focused on innovation, responsibility, commitment and putting our employees at the heart of everything we do. By combining our strengths, we are enriching our technology offering and strengthening our ability to support our clients in their most complex transformations," said Caroline de Grandmaison, President of CGI's France operations.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world.

