LONDON, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) and Nokia Corporation have signed an agreement that deepens their strategic partnership, combining leading-edge 5G private wireless networking technology with CGI business services and solutions. This will enable the accelerated delivery and efficient operation of industry leading digital solutions for connected, real-time, data-driven business operations.

"Nokia one platform for industrial digitalization, comprised of private wireless Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), Nokia Modular Private Wireless (MPW), Industrial devices, MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) computing, and an ecosystem of neutral industrial applications, helps industries to pave their way to Industry 4.0", said David de Lancelloti, Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Business. "The importance of adequate technology in supporting operation and business infrastructure cannot be understated. We are excited to partner with CGI and look forward to collaborating with them as they continue to enable future digitalization of enterprises"

"Industry 4.0 requires organizations to deploy sensor rich ecosystems underpinning the business solutions. Our partnership with Nokia delivers the connectivity services to enable solutions which solve these business challenges." said Ian Dunbar, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services, Telecoms and Media for CGI in the UK.

"This partnership brings the combined capabilities of our organizations together to drive cost efficiency into our clients' operations," said Tara McGeehan, President for CGI in the UK and Australia. "It will enhance our ability to bring world-class business solutions to our clients which deliver them a competitive edge in the market today."

The partnership has already delivered its first success in Northern Ireland by building a 5G testbed for the Smart Nano NI consortium as part of their five-year plan to accelerate smart manufacturing, bolstering economic growth and investment opportunity in the country. The cutting-edge 5G and 4G private network is a first-of-its-kind in a manufacturing and education setting in Northern Ireland, providing access to the latest network technologies and NarrowBand-Internet of Things (NB-IoT).

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

