Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

CGI to expand delivery of banking transformation services over the next five years

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announces today a five-year contract extension with the Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the "Bank"). Under the new agreement, CGI will help the Laurentian Bank of Canada manage its digital transformation process, while supporting its efforts to improve and simplify the end-user experience for both external and internal customers.

"CGI values its long-standing business partnership with the Laurentian Bank of Canada, which began more than two decades ago," says Michael Godin, CGI Senior Vice-President, Greater Montréal. "This agreement will enable the Laurentian Bank of Canada to leverage CGI's institutional knowledge and critical application management services to strengthen operational efficiencies and deliver a better customer experience."

Over the term of the agreement, both organizations will contribute towards a co-innovation fund, designed to help the Bank leverage CGI's business and technology services, to deliver an enhanced end-user experience.

"Our new arrangement with CGI enables us to take a more flexible approach to maintaining some of our core business systems and managing resources," says Beel Yaqub, Executive Vice-President and Chief Information Technology Officer, Laurentian Bank of Canada. "We are also excited to work with CGI to collaborate on opportunities to introduce further innovation into our ecosystem, as we enhance our customers' digital experience."

CGI is a valued partner to the banking and capital markets industry by helping financial institutions improve end-to-end customer experience through digital strategies, channels and technologies - successfully executing transformative projects and ensuring market growth for clients as they take the lead in new digital territories. For more, visit CGI.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For further information: Derek Marinos, Manager, Media Relations and Communications, [email protected], 514-210-5141