CGC RAISES $64,000 FOR THE SAFE HAVEN FOUNDATION AT FOURTH ANNUAL COWBOY CORRAL FUNDRAISER

CALGARY, AB, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - CGC Inc. raised $64,000 for the Safe Haven Foundation through its annual Cowboy Corral Calgary Stampede fundraiser held on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

CGC Inc. raised $64,000 for the Safe Haven Foundation through its annual Cowboy Corral Calgary Stampede fundraiser.

Held in partnership with The Home Depot Foundation, the fourth annual event brought together CGC leaders, customers, community partners, elected officials and business leaders for an evening of networking and charitable support in Calgary. Funds were raised through a silent auction in support of the Safe Haven Foundation, an Alberta non-profit that supports girls and young women facing housing instability by providing sanctuary, stability and education pathways.

"We are deeply thankful to CGC, The Home Depot Foundation and everyone who contributed to this year's Cowboy Corral fundraiser," said Krystyna Lloyd, CEO at the Safe Haven Foundation. "These funds will help provide safe housing, a caring community and life-changing education coaching for girls and young women in Calgary at risk of homelessness. Community partnerships like this are vital to helping young people build safer, brighter futures."

Cowboy Corral is part of CGC's community giving efforts and supports the communities where the company operates. Coming just weeks after the official opening of the Wheatland plant, this year's event continued the celebration of CGC's growing presence in Alberta and its commitment to local communities.

"This year's Cowboy Corral is especially meaningful because it follows the start of an important new chapter for CGC in Alberta and Western Canada with the opening of our Wheatland facility," said Duane VanDuuren, Plant Manager, CGC Wheatland. "We are proud to support the Safe Haven Foundation and to bring people together around a cause that matters in the community."

"We're honoured that our longstanding partnership with CGC and its customers continues to create meaningful outcomes for the Wheatland community," said Amy Bilodeau, Senior Manager of Community Investment, The Home Depot Foundation. "The Home Depot Canada Foundation proudly supports Safe Haven Foundation's work to help provide stability, opportunity and brighter futures for vulnerable young women in Calgary."

The fundraiser follows the official opening events held on June 10 to mark the launch of CGC's Wheatland wallboard plant. The day included a media, government and community stakeholder ceremony attended by Minister Joseph Schow, MLA Chantal de Jonge, Wheatland County Reeve Scott Klassen and local councillors, followed by a guided facility tour for media and government guests. Later that day, CGC welcomed customers from across Canada to celebrate the milestone with a plant tour, networking reception and dinner.

The $210 million facility is the most modern of its kind in Canada. It has created nearly 100 full-time jobs, supports approximately 80 additional jobs in the region, and will strengthen the building materials supply chain across Western Canada by helping ensure builders have access to the materials they need.

With this year's fundraising total, Cowboy Corral continues a strong tradition of community support. Including this year's fundraised amount, the event has raised a total of $145,000 since its inception for local community organizations, reflecting CGC's ongoing commitment to giving back in Alberta.

ABOUT CGC Inc.

CGC Inc. is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of gypsum wallboard products, interior finishing materials, suspended acoustical ceilings, steel stud and drywall trims in Canada. It has mining, manufacturing and logistical operations across Canada, including Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and recently completed construction on its newest plant in Alberta.

Visit the CGC Inc. website to learn more.

SOURCE CGC Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Yulia Retunskaya, CGC Inc., E: [email protected], M: 647-338-2671; Mina Atia, Crestview Strategy, E: [email protected], M: 902-488-6462