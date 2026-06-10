CGC INC. OPENS NEW $210 MILLION WALLBOARD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN WHEATLAND COUNTY, ALBERTA

Expands Canadian manufacturing capacity to support homes and infrastructure in Western Canada and strengthen supply chains across Canada

Creates nearly 100 full-time jobs and supports regional economic growth

Sets a new standard for sustainable manufacturing with state-of-the-art technology and zero-waste initiatives

OAKVILLE, ON and WHEATLAND COUNTY, AB, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - CGC Inc., Canada's largest manufacturer of gypsum-based building materials and USG Corporation's Canadian division, today celebrated the official opening of its new wallboard manufacturing plant in Wheatland County, Alberta. The $210 million facility expands Canadian manufacturing capacity, strengthens supply for customers across Western Canada and has created nearly 100 full-time jobs in the region. The project is also supporting approximately 80 additional jobs in the region tied to plant operations and related economic activity.

CGC Inc. opens its new wallboard manufacturing plant in Wheatland, Alberta on June 10, 2026.

Located on 214 acres in Wheatland County, the new plant will manufacture Sheetrock® brand wallboard, an essential building material used in housing, commercial construction and infrastructure projects across Canada. The facility is one of the most technologically advanced and sustainable plants in the global USG network and is designed to strengthen supply reliability in Western Canada.

"We are proud to officially open our doors in Wheatland County and deepen our long-term commitment to Western Canada," said Steve Youngblut, President of CGC Inc. "This modern, sustainable manufacturing hub will help ensure builders have access to the materials they need to build the homes and infrastructure Canada depends on, while supporting long-term jobs and economic growth in the region."

"As one of the most significant wallboard manufacturing investments in our company's history, Wheatland represents a major milestone for our business and a significant commitment to the future of manufacturing and construction in North America," said Chris Macey, President and CEO of USG Corporation. "The new facility strengthens our manufacturing network, adds critical capacity in Western markets and improves our ability to deliver the quality, reliability and performance our customers expect."

Completion of the Wheatland plant follows a formal groundbreaking in 2024 and marks a significant major step in CGC's efforts to modernize its manufacturing network and expand domestic production capacity. Together with the revitalization of the Little Narrows gypsum quarry in Nova Scotia, CGC is investing nearly $325 million to strengthen the Canadian and North America building materials supply chain.

Setting a new standard for sustainable manufacturing

The Wheatland plant supports CGC's sustainability goals through industry-leading operational efficiency, including a 20 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, a 25 per cent reduction in water usage, zero manufacturing waste to landfill and on-site solar generation that helps reduce the facility's environmental footprint. By producing wallboard closer to customers in Western Canada, the facility also helps reduce transportation distances and associated emissions while improving supply reliability.

Helping build Canada since 1907

CGC and its parent company, USG, are part of Knauf Group, one of the world's leading building materials manufacturers. Knauf's long-term ownership supports continued investment in modernization, operational performance and growth, with the 2019 merger of USG and Knauf creating the largest gypsum company in the world.

Founded in Nova Scotia in 1907, CGC has helped build the spaces where Canadians live, work and gather for more than a century. The Wheatland plant continues this legacy by adding new capacity to help make tomorrow a home for all Canadians.

PARTNER QUOTES

"Investments like this are a clear example of a company seeing the opportunity for business in Alberta," said Joseph Schow, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration. "Our landscape, low taxes, and regulatory environment create a province ripe for investment. Congratulations to CGC Inc. on this milestone. Alberta's government is proud to support investments that strengthen our manufacturing sector, create jobs and help rural communities thrive."

"This opening reflects the value of partnership and the importance of working together with respect and shared purpose," said Chief Samuel Crowfoot, Siksika First Nation. "We are encouraged to see this investment in the region and look forward to the opportunities it can help create over the long term."

"The official opening of this facility is an important milestone for Wheatland County and a strong sign of confidence in our region," said Scott Klassen, Reeve, Wheatland County. "This investment will create lasting benefits for our community, strengthen our local economy and support long-term growth in the region."

ABOUT CGC Inc.

CGC Inc. is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of gypsum wallboard products, interior finishing materials, suspended acoustical ceilings, steel stud and drywall trims in Canada. It has mining, manufacturing and logistical operations across Canada, including Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and recently completed construction on its newest plant in Alberta. Visit the CGC Inc. website to learn more.

ABOUT USG Corp.

USG Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of building products and innovative solutions, is the parent company of CGC and USG LATAM. Headquartered in Chicago, we serve construction markets around the world with wall, ceiling, flooring, sheathing and roofing products that enable our customers to build the outstanding spaces where people live, work and play. For additional information, visit USG Corp.

ABOUT Knauf Group

The Knauf Group is an international building materials manufacturer based in Iphofen, Germany. Founded in 1932, the family-owned company today is the world's leading producer of gypsum-based construction materials and systems, energy-efficient insulation, and system solutions for ceilings. It operates more than 300 production sites and sales organisations in over 90 countries on all continents. In 2024, its approximately 43,500 employees generated sales of EUR 15.6 billion.

SOURCE CGC Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Yulia Retunskaya, CGC Inc., E: [email protected], M: 647-338-2671; Natasha Boeck, Crestview Strategy, E: [email protected], M: 647-401-3763