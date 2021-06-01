CFSC-OPEC launches CEO Pledge campaign initiated by Microsoft Canada to help close digital divides for underserved communities

MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is pleased to announce the launch of the CEO Pledge, a joint effort from some of Canada's leading businesses, initiated by Microsoft Canada, to commit their used technology to the Government of Canada's Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program.

"I would like to thank all of those who pledged to donate their organization's end-of-cycle devices to Canada's Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program," said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. "The COVID-19 crisis has shown the importance of everyone being able to access the digital world. By donating to the CFS+ program, you are helping under-served communities access the Internet and acquire the skills and training needed to work in today's digital economy."

"We are very grateful to Microsoft Canada for leading this initiative, and to all the organizations that have joined the initial phase of the CEO Pledge," said Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director, CFSC-OPEC. "Their contribution to the CFS+ program will help an even greater number of people in Canada get the tools and skills they need to participate in the digital economy. By committing your end-of-cycle computers to the CFS+ program, you are helping improve access to technology for Canadians at risk of digital exclusion."

Along with Microsoft, the founding organizations in the CEO Pledge include long-standing supporters Bell and TELUS, as well as new supporters Best Buy Canada, Enbridge Inc., Rogers Communications, Scotiabank, Staples, Sun Life and TD Bank Group.

"Technology partners choose the CFS+ program as a secure and sustainable solution for their used computers, contributing to environmental, youth employment, skills and economic development impacts", added Toby Harper-Merrett.

"Microsoft believes that everyone should benefit from technology to learn, work and play. We initiated the CEO Pledge because we are committed to helping Canadians access the skills training and tools they need to succeed in the digital economy," said Kevin Peesker, President, Microsoft Canada. "We're pleased that so many leading organizations across industries are joining us on this journey and look forward to welcoming additional brands in the coming months."

Since 1993, the CFS+ program has refurbished and redistributed over 1.7 million computers to schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income families. The program also provides beneficial work experience to Canadian youth through paid internships. Interns help refurbish the used technology while acquiring essential digital skills.

About Computers for Schools Plus

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is funded by the Government of Canada.

About CFSC

Computers for Success –Canada Inc.| Ordinateurs pour l'excellence –Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005, supporting Government of Canada digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC's services include project management, communications, partnership development, and strategic planning.

SOURCE Computers for Success –Canada Inc.

For further information: Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director, Computers for Success - Canada Inc., [email protected]; 514-293-6987