SAINT-BENOÎT-LABRE, QC, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - CFMOTO Canada is thrilled to announce it has reached a multi-year partnership agreement with one of the greatest and most iconic organizations in professional sports, the Montreal Canadiens of the National Hockey League (NHL).

CFMOTO designs and manufactures innovative power sports vehicles and is a world leader in the production of liquid-cooled engines for quads and motorcycles. (CNW Group/CFMOTO Canada)

The agreement, which starts with the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season this fall, will give CFMOTO Canada important visibility during all home games of the Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal and on their television broadcasts which are seen and enjoyed by millions of Canadians from coast to coast to coast in both languages. It includes an advertising presence on the rink boards during games and on the scoreboard clock.

As well, CFMOTO will have a prominent display area on the main mezzanine of the Bell Centre where it will present some of its key products, such as its UFORCE, ZFORCE and CFORCE all-terrain and utility vehicles and motorcycles. This will be an important way to demonstrate the style and design excellence of CFMOTO vehicles to the hundreds of thousands of hockey fans and concert-goers visiting the Bell Centre every season.

Other exciting details concerning the involvement of CFMOTO in the world of hockey will be announced in mid-September, just before the new NHL season starts.

"The whole team at CFMOTO is absolutely thrilled to be partnering with one of the best organizations ever in professional sports, the Montreal Canadiens," said Hélène Binet, President of Canada Motor Import Inc., R&D partner of CFMOTO Canada. "The Montreal Canadiens are admired and followed closely not just in Quebec but right across Canada and throughout the hockey world."

"We are thrilled to welcome CFMOTO among our group of valued partners with this three-year agreement," said France Margaret Bélanger, president of sports and entertainment for the Montreal Canadiens.

About CFMOTO

Founded in 1989, CFMOTO designs and manufactures innovative power sports vehicles and is a world leader in the production of liquid-cooled engines for quads and motorcycles. Its yearly production capacity is 800,000 engines and 600,000 vehicles distributed in over 70 countries. In Canada, CFMOTO products are distributed through a network of authorized CFMOTO dealerships with skilled and knowledgeable personnel.

About Canada Motor Import Inc.

Founded in 2005, Canada Motor Import Inc. (CMI) was born from the passion for recreational vehicles of its owners, Carl Patoine and Hélène Binet, CMI has had its head office in the industrial park of Saint-Benoît-Labre, Quebec, since 2007. As an R&D partner of CFMOTO, CMI has contributed to the development of many product features, allowing CFMOTO to always stand out from the competition and constantly ensuring that the needs of the Canadian market are met. CMI also markets the LOVOL line of tractors and equipment for agriculture and light construction use.

For additional information, visit us at www.cmimotor.ca and www.cfmoto.ca and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE CFMOTO Canada

For further information: Marie-Elizabeth Brunet, CFMOTO Canada, (514) 654-7102, [email protected]; Sabrina Sévigny, Capital-Image, (514) 991-4148, [email protected]