CFIB welcomes wage and rent subsidies extension

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is pleased by today's announcement that the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) have been extended for another month to October 23, 2021. With only 35 per cent of businesses back to making normal levels of sales, any additional runway on these crucial federal support programs is welcome news.

However, CFIB continues to petition the federal government to maintain the programs until the economic recovery is more advanced. Small firms are keen to replace subsidies with sales, but many firms continue to face a significant lack of demand due to capacity restrictions, border closures and customers hesitant to return to normal activities.

New businesses also continue to be left out of all federal support programs, including the wage and rent subsidy and the new Canada Recovery Hiring Benefit (CRHB). CFIB urges the government to create a pathway for them to access these vital supports.

The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) program has also been extended into October, which will be a relief to many workers and self-employed Canadians who have had to rely on it throughout the pandemic. However, with a growing shortage of skilled workers in many sectors, CFIB cautions the government to ensure CRB or any other Employment Insurance measures do not disincentivize people from returning to work by ensuring part-time worker benefits are not higher than they earned pre-pandemic.

Small business owners face a long road to recovery and they still need support to get there. Today's positive announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will give them a little more certainty heading into the fall.

- Dan Kelly, President and CEO, Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB)

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small- and medium-sized businesses with 95,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For further information: For media inquiries or interviews, please contact: Milena Stanoeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cfib.ca

