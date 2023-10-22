OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is very concerned about the strike on the St. Lawrence Seaway announced today.

Small businesses were seriously affected by the long strike at BC ports and the supply chain disruptions it caused this summer. The last thing the Canadian economy needs right now is another strike blocking a busy trade route and impacting businesses once again.

Strike-related delays like this one can result in lost sales, lost revenue and even the loss of inventory for affected businesses.

Small businesses are already dealing with inflation, labour shortages, heavy debt loads and weak demand. They cannot suffer from another strike that would impact their bottom line.

CFIB is asking the government to ensure that the St. Lawrence Seaway remains fully operational while negotiations continue.

CFIB is still calling to make federally regulated workers who are indispensable to the supply chain essential workers to avoid similar strikes in the future.

-Jasmin Guénette, Vice-President, National Affairs, CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 97,000 members across every industry and region.

