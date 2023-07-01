OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is very concerned about today's strike at the Port of Vancouver.

A strike could have serious consequences for our economy and our small businesses. Port operations must remain fluid so as not to exacerbate supply chain disruptions and put further pressure on costs, at a time when we are still facing high inflation. It's important to remember that strike-related delays can be costly for small businesses, which could lose sales as a result. Some businesses may lose inventory if perishable goods are not unloaded and brought to market quickly, which would lead to considerable loss of revenue. Contracts are also at risk if goods are not delivered or received on time.

CFIB is calling on the government to ensure that port operations are maintained, and that negotiations continue in order for both parties to find an agreement as quickly as possible. While it is good news that grain vessels will continue to be serviced and that the union intends to service cruise ships during the strike, it's clearly not enough. The government must quickly put in place legislation to ensure that port activities are fully maintained even in the event of a strike. The Canadian economy and our small businesses don't have the luxury of waiting before the government uses every means at its disposal to bring this strike to a swift end.

- Jasmin Guénette, Vice-President, National Affairs, CFIB

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 97,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For further information: For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Milena Stanoeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]