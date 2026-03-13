TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - CFIB welcomes today's announcement on temporary changes to help rural employers retain a higher percentage of foreign workers. Many small businesses across Canada are struggling to keep their doors open with the loss of some fantastic members of their team.

Any measure that prevents businesses from losing experienced, trained workers is a positive one. While unemployment rates have ticked up in Canada, over half (52%) of small business owners using the program report their Temporary Foreign Workers help protect jobs for Canadians. A restaurant struggling to find an experienced cook will not be able to protect jobs for young Canadians waiting tables.

CFIB is seeking additional clarity on whether these new temporary measures will provide them with a pathway to extend the stay of existing Temporary Foreign Workers already in Canada. There are 1.3 million temporary work permits set to expire in 2026.

We encourage all provinces to request these new flexibilities for employers in their jurisdictions.

- Dan Kelly, President, CFIB

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 103,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business (Toronto)

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