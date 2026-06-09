CFIB urges Ottawa to protect supply chains in Canada Labour Code reforms

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - As the federal government concluded consultations on potential reforms to the Canada Labour Code, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on Ottawa to prioritize supply chain stability, reduce compliance burdens on small businesses, and modernize labour rules that have long-tilted toward large unions.

Recent strikes and labour disruptions, including those at CN and CPKC railways, British Columbia and Montreal ports, and Canada Post cost small businesses a median of $10,000, with manufacturers, wholesalers, and producers among those hit hardest. Nine in ten (92%) of those with a view support designating federally regulated workplaces that are critical to supply chains as essential service providers.

"Small businesses didn't have a seat at the table during recent strikes, but they were the ones paying the price. Even short disruptions have triggered lasting losses that rippled through the entire economy," said Corinne Pohlmann, CFIB executive vice-president of advocacy. "The government needs to have the tools to intervene and prevent Canada's supply chains from being held hostage every time there's a disagreement with the unions."

CFIB is urging the government to protect its powers under section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to intervene when supply chains are at risk and to include economic harm as a factor in maintenance of activities decisions. CFIB is suggesting that a detailed cost analysis study be required to evaluate the impacts of a strike on the economy, SMEs, and Canadians before it is even allowed to happen. If the projected harm is severe enough, a general strike should not be allowed to occur. Government should also make the collective bargaining process more transparent by requiring all offers and counteroffers be made public.

"Cancelled orders, delayed shipments, lost income: small businesses pay the price every time federally regulated supply chains grind to a halt," said Jasmin Guenette, CFIB's vice-president of national affairs. "The Canada Labour Code doesn't consider the damages a work stoppage can cause to small businesses and the economy. That needs to change. The federal government must stop bending labor laws in favour of large unions. Economic stability and the protection of the supply chain must be the government's top priority, not an afterthought."

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 103,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business (Toronto)

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]