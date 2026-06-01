TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Dan Kelly, President of Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), issued the following statement in response to the members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) accepting Canada Post's final offer:

"This is welcome news. After years of strikes and uncertainty, it is good that Canada Post will have some labour market certainty in the months ahead. Many small firms still depend on Canada Post as a low-cost way to send marketing material, move money between businesses and send packages to consumers in every community across the country.

The Industrial Inquiry Commission report reinforced what every observer has known for over a decade – the model at Canada Post is broken and massive reforms are needed if we are to have a hope of keeping this important service for many small businesses. CFIB is encouraged that government has finally given Canada Post the permission it needs to shift focus away from lettermail and toward the growing parts of its business – package delivery.

Small businesses urge Canada Post and government to move quickly to implement the planned reforms to ensure this important service can still be offered across the country."

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 103,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business (Toronto)

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