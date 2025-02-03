CFIB statement on pause in Canada-U.S. tariffs

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today's announcement of a pause in the use of tariffs in Canada-U.S. trade is welcome relief for small businesses. But as the threat of tariffs continues to loom, the ongoing uncertainty will make it challenging for small business owners to plan and make decisions around their operations.

While we catch our breath and implement the border measures, we can't afford to take our eyes off the many other critical changes needed to prepare for the future. This means we need to seize the opportunity now to bring in policies that improve our investment climate, reduce taxes, slash red tape and break down internal trade barriers to ensure we are prepared no matter what external threats come our way.

- Dan Kelly, President, CFIB

- Corinne Pohlmann, Executive Vice-President, Advocacy, CFIB

Small business owners are welcome to share their thoughts and experiences with CFIB by visiting cfib.ca/tariffs.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 100,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]