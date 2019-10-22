CFIB looks forward to working with the new government on behalf of small business owners

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all MPs on their election wins tonight and looks forward to working with the Liberal government and all parties on behalf of Canada's small and medium-sized businesses.

"We were gratified to see many of CFIB's policy proposals included in every major party's platform and we look forward to working to ensure those ideas become reality," said CFIB president Dan Kelly. "We want to thank all of the candidates who ran and congratulate all parties for putting forward engaging ideas. Yesterday, we also kicked off Small Business Week and I hope our newly elected representatives will commit to working together and making small business issues a priority."

The Liberal Party has made several important promises to Canada's 1.1 million entrepreneurs, including:

Eliminating credit card processing fees on HST and GST

Cutting the cost of federal incorporation by 75 per cent, to $50 from $200

from Continuing to work with farmers on tax measures to facilitate the intergenerational transfer of farms, making it easier for farmers to transfer or sell family farms to family members or others

Moving forward with free trade within Canada

"Small businesses are at the centre of our economy and our communities. A full 99 per cent of businesses in Canada have fewer than 500 employees. We are calling on all parties to place them at the centre of their plans for the country," added Corinne Pohlmann, CFIB's senior vice-president of national affairs. "On behalf of CFIB's 110,000 members, we look forward to working with all newly elected MPs to achieve that."

