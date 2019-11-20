CFIB and Intuit QuickBooks Canada join forces to help small businesses better manage their finances

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) and Intuit QuickBooks Canada have announced today the formation of a new alliance, which will enable CFIB members to access QuickBooks' suite of online financial tracking tools at discounted rates. The relationship aims to provide Canadian small businesses with greater ability to take control of and manage their finances.

This follows research released from Intuit QuickBooks Canada that shows nearly two in three (64 per cent) Canadian small businesses have experienced cash flow issues in the past, with small business owners missing out on an average of $28,885 by forgoing projects or sales because of cash flow uncertainty.

"Our members have asked us to provide them with a solution to their everyday accounting needs," said CFIB president Dan Kelly. "Teaming up with QuickBooks will help enable CFIB members to take better control of their finances with a comprehensive, cloud-based solution at a very competitive price."

QuickBooks is an all-in-one, cloud-based accounting software that provides small businesses and self-employed individuals with a suite of financial tracking tools that provide them with the latest information on their finances, in real-time, wherever they need it.

"Small businesses power the Canadian economy and it remains vital to their success that we work with industry partners to champion those small business owners who dare to dream, giving them access to the tools and support they need, when they need it," said Elaine Briere, Director of Partnerships, Intuit Canada. "We're looking forward to working with CFIB to help power the prosperity of small businesses across Canada."

Small businesses can visit CFIB.ca/quickbooks for more information on how to benefit from this alliance.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 110,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca .

About Intuit Canada

Intuit's mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Our global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooks , Mint and Turbo , are designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

