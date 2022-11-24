Ten thousand additional copies of Money and Youth financial literacy books to be distributed to Grade 10 students

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE), IG Wealth Management (IG) and the Government of Alberta today announced the expansion of financial literacy resources for Grade 10 students across the province through the provision of an additional 10,000 copies of CFEE and IG's Money and Youth: A Guide to Financial Literacy, one of the most extensively used resources supporting youth financial literacy in Canada. Twenty thousand copies of the book were distributed to Alberta students earlier this year.

The announcement was made at McKay Avenue School and featured students from various Edmonton schools, Alberta Education Minister, the Honourable Adriana LaGrange and representatives from CFEE and IG.

Interest in helping Canadians, and especially youth, improve their financial capabilities and confidence is becoming a priority for parents, educators and governments across Canada. The Alberta government has contracted CFEE to help improve financial literacy in Alberta schools over a four-year period. They have set it as a priority, and financial literacy is part of the compulsory Grade 10 Career and Life Management course – which is where Money and Youth is largely used in Alberta. More financial literacy will be incorporated into the curriculum over the coming years.

During the event, CFEE and IG announced they would be providing 10,000 additional copies of Money and Youth to Grade 10 students across the province as a key resource to help students better understand the basics of personal finance, including budgeting, saving and investing, debt management, and how the economy and financial markets work.

To date, over 700,000 copies of Money and Youth have been distributed to schools and homes across Canada. IG has supported CFEE's Money and Youth program for over 20 years. In addition to Money and Youth, which has been updated regularly over the years, CFEE has also created a website that provides helpful support for youth, teachers and parents. For more information on Money and Youth, please visit www.moneyandyouth.com. The Money and Youth book and website are available in both English and French.

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange

"Financial literacy is a critical component of ensuring youth in our province are provided with the tools necessary to help build confidence and understanding to make sound decisions in their lives. Empowering young people by teaching about personal and family finances will also have profound impacts on the health of our economy as a whole, and will lead to a bright and prosperous future." Minister LaGrange

CFEE

"Working to improve the financial capability of our youth to build successful financial futures is always important – but the importance of doing so is made particularly clear by the current economic times," said Gary Rabbior, President of the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education. "Rising inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of recession make it clear that it is vitally important to improve the economic and financial capability of all Canadians to enable them to better understand economic realities that affect their financial world and to be more confident, and better prepared, to make financial decisions and manage the financial affairs effectively."

IG

"We're delighted to be working with our partner CFEE and the provincial government to enhance the financial literacy resources available to our youth," said Alastair McKenzie, Regional Vice President, IG Wealth Management. "Empowering our youth and setting them on the right path toward financial confidence is integral to building overall financial well-being, and that is our ultimate goal for Canadians."

About CFEE

CFEE is a federally chartered, non-profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 1974, that works to improve economic and financial literacy and enterprising capability. CFEE works collaboratively with ministries and departments of education along with school boards, schools, educators, and teacher associations. CFEE also engages in activities to support and assist newcomers and past immigrants to Canada, and the general public including print resources, videos, workshops, and online resources. Overall, CFEE aspires to help Canadians of all ages be better prepared to undertake their economic roles, responsibilities, and decisions with confidence and competence.

About IG Wealth Management:

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $108.3 billion in assets under advisement as of October 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $245.7 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2022.

