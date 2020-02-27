CFA Society Toronto Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Sue Lemon, CFA, CEO, CFA Society Toronto, alongside fellow board, staff and 2019 graduates of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, joined Omar Khafagy, CFA, Client Success Specialist, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market in celebration of the achievements for over 800 new CFA Charterholding Society members from the June 2019 exam. CFA Society Toronto was founded in 1936, and is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto supports the professional interests of over 10,000 members through advocacy, continuing education, and other professional development member services.